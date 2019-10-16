Inquest into death of Moses Beaver delayed

An inquest into the death of Moses Beaver, who died while in custody in Thunder Bay, has been postponed, the regional coroner's office said Wednesday.

Beaver died on Feb. 13, 2017, at the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Centre after being transferred there from the Thunder Bay District Jail. He was 56 years old.

The inquest into Beaver's death was originally scheduled to begin on Nov. 4. However, regional supervising coroner Michael Wilson said in a statement issued Wednesday that based on input from parties involved, the inquest has been postponed until next year.

A new date has not been set.

Since Beaver was in custody at the time of his death, an inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.