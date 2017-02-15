Inquest into death of Moses Beaver set for Nov.; died after transfer from Thunder Bay jail

An inquest into the death of a 56-year-old man, who died at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre after being transferred from the Thunder Bay District Jail in 2017, has been set for this fall.

Moses Beaver died on Feb. 13, 2017.

According to a written release from the coroner's office, Beaver had been experiencing mental health issues prior to being taken into custody.

The inquest, which is set for November 4, will examine the events surrounding Beaver's death, with the jury making recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

Proceedings are expected to last 15 days and approximately 27 witnesses will testify, the release said.

An inquest is mandatory whenever someone dies in custody.