More progress made in fight against 'stubborn' northwestern Ontario forest fires

Rainfall over the weekend in northwestern Ontario has significantly helped fire suppression efforts, but officials warn that some larger fires are still expected to burn for weeks to come.

"This wet weather and cooler temperatures and higher humidities, it really helped keep that fire behaviour down and reduce the potential for for new fires from lightning," said Chris Marchand, fire information officer with Ontario's aviation, forest fire and emergency services (AFFES).

"So we still have a fair workload on our response system. Though, the sense of urgency today is obviously much less than it was a few weeks ago when we had a half a dozen communities evacuated," he added, in an interview with CBC News Sunday.

According to AFFES, the Quetico Provincial Park area, and the Fort Frances 35 fire, received amounts of rain varying from 15 to 30 millimetres.

Bunny Lake near the Red Lake 77 fire received 22.6 millimetres of rain Friday, while Separation Lake near the Kenora 51 fire recorded nearly ten millimetres of rain. Additional widespread precipitation is expected Sunday.

Marchand said rain has helped the effort to battle some "stubborn" fires that have been burning in the southern section of the region for weeks, especially in the Quetico Park area and Dryden areas.

"We're slowly seeing our drought code level scale back from extreme levels to the high range, and in some cases even moderate and low ranges. So that's really good news in terms of getting us back to a sense of normal conditions out there in in the landscape," he said.

Fire suppression efforts could extend through to October

As of Saturday, there were 82 active fires in the northwest region. A total of eight fires were not under control, six fires were being held, and 10 fires were under control.

A total of 58 fires were being observed, while three fires were called out.

While the rain has brought positive changes to the region, Marchand said some larger fires are still expected to burn for weeks and months to come.

"Some of these very, very large fires that we have burning, you know, particularly fires like Kenora 51 and Red Lake 77 and Red Lake 16, these fires are so large that it's really going to take several more weeks, or months even, to get them to the point where officials are confident enough to say that they're not going to grow larger," he said.

Over 130 out of province personnel, including firefighters from Mexico and Australia, continue to engage in fire suppression efforts across the northwest. Marchand said some efforts could continue well into October.

Typically the forest fire season ends by October 31.

Fire restrictions remain for some areas

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Fort Frances District and southern portions of Kenora and Dryden Districts.

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has updated the current Restricted Fire Zone as of August 26. Zones 6, 7 and 8 remain under a restricted fire zone until further notice.

The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice.