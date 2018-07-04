Officials at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are asking for the public's feedback on how to improve the province's moose and other big game management.

"We have heard concerns from hunters that the current approach, specifically the moose tag draw system, is not working for hunters or ensuring sustainability," MNRF minister John Yakabuski stated in a written release. "We're acting on those concerns and delivering on our promise to make life easier for Ontario's hunters, while ensuring sustainable populations and continued hunting opportunities."

A committee, consisting of "members with diverse knowledge and experience in moose management" have been tasked to develop recommendations, with a focus on how quotas are developed, and how tags are allocated to hunters through the draw.

A listening session that's opened to the public will take place on May 29, 2018 in Thunder Bay and those who are interested are invited to attend to share their perspectives.