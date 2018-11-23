The executive director of the northwestern Ontario Sportmen's Alliance (NOSA) says the club is "looking forward" to the provincial government re-visiting and re-evaluating the moose management system as it is "something they've been waiting for, for a few years."

John Kaplanis said changes and adjustments were made by the former government to improve moose population and benefit hunters in this area, however those changes were "not very popular with moose hunters."

"I think it's fair to say we need to go back, revisit the changes that were made," Kaplanis told CBC News. "Are they working? Evaluate that first of all to see if moose management is improving because of them, and if the moose population is not responding because of those changes, then we have to continue to look at other tools in the box."

The provincial government released a written statement on Thursday, announcing a two-year project that is aimed to "make moose draw fairer, more accessible and simpler for hunters by updating it's approach to moose management."

According to Thursday's statement, the government is planning to work with an advisory committee to review how tag quotas are developed, how hunters apply for tags and the current allocation process.

Kaplanis said NOSA will "very much be involved" in the consultation of revamping the moose management regulations or moose management policies in the province.

"We have some ideas on what we'd like to see happen going forward ... that we think would benefit moose populations in general and also assist in moose hunting opportunities," Kaplianis added, noting that the practice of moose hunting in the region has "taken a backward slide in the recent years."

John Kaplanis is the executive director with the Northwestern Ontario Sportmen's Alliance. He says the group is "looking forward" to the changes coming for moose management and hunting in the region. (photo: John Kaplanis/NOSA)

He said he would like to see the advisory committee review the tag allocation system as he believes it is "bent and broken" with inconsistencies from region to region. He'd also like to see the committee revisit the moose management service on the ground and in the field.

"We think that there's opportunities there," Kaplanis explained, "the former government spent a lot of years concentrating on caribou. We think that it's time to go back to the table, consider caribou but also put moose back at their priority position in the region," adding that he believes the club has recommendations on how to bring the moose population back up.

According to John Yakabuski, the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, gathering advice on the current tag draw system will be the first priority for the committee.

"We appreciate the feedback and perspectives shared by hunters and stakeholders, and I encourage them to continue contributing to the discussion on moose management approaches," Yakabuski stated.

The review will examine ways of improving services, while helping to create sustainable hunting and maintaining a healthy moose population.