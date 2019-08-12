Ontario proposing changes to moose management rules

The provincial government is proposing a number of changes to how moose are managed in Ontario.

The public has until Sept. 26 to offer input on the proposed changes to Ontario's moose management rules, which aim to address tag allocation and hunting regulations, the province said in a media release.

The changes, if given final approval, would roll out over a two-year period.

In 2020, new calf harvest controls, and a new bow season and quotas, would be implemented in a number of wildlife management units in Ontario.

In 2021, changes to tag allocations would be come into effect, which would be based on a "preference point" system; essentially, hunters applying for tags would receive a point for each year their application had been unsuccessful.

"The hunters with the most points would receive the available tags for each [wildlife management unit]," the province said.

Other changes to hunting regulations would come into effect that year, as well. For example, hunting party limits would be set at 10 members, and all members would need to be within three kilometres of the tag holder (currently, the province said, that distance is set at five kilometres).

The public consultation phase of the new plan is currently underway. The proposal was posted on Monday, and public comments will be accepted until Sept. 26, 2019.