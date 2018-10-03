MNRF seeks public help in search for those who shot moose, left it to spoil

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is seeking the public's help as it investigates the discovery of a cow moose that had been shot and left to spoil northeast of Thunder Bay.

Conservation officers were told of the moose on Sept. 29, and located the animal on the east side of Highway 527 near Walkinshaw Lake, about six metres from the side of the highway.

The officers located several critical pieces of evidence at the scene, and were able to determine when the moose was shot through interviewing witnesses.

The MNRF said the moose was shot with a rifle before being abandoned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).