OPP officers, Wisk-Air helicopter rescue 2 stranded snowmobilers over long weekend

Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay say they had to call in a helicopter owned by a private company to rescue two snowmobilers who reportedly became stuck on an area lake over the long weekend.

Officers were called to Moose Lake Sunday around noon after they were told about two sledders on the lake whose machines became stuck in slushy ice, which didn't allow them to be able to return to their camp, OPP said in a written release issued Tuesday.

Moose Lake straddles the Canada-U.S. border, southwest of Thunder Bay.

Due to the "deteriorating ice conditions," police said they couldn't use their own snow machines to reach the stranded pair, so they called in a Wisk-Air helicopter to help.

Using the helicopter, the emergency response team was able to rescue the snowmobilers, police said.

No one was injured, police said, and the sledders were transported safely back to Thunder Bay.