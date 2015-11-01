Majority of northwestern Ontario hunters 'really well prepared' for new tag system

A Thunder Bay conservation officer says despite frustration expressed by many hunters, the switch to printable paper tags has been relatively smooth.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has replaced game seals with tags that can be printed by hunters at home on a regular sheet of paper, or can be picked up at a Service Ontario location or licence issuer.

Shooting the wrong moose, the use of decoys and the problems with paper tags. Outdoor columnist Gord Ellis asks a local Conservation Officer about these issues 10:58

Conservation officer Davis Viehbeck said he has seen hunters with tags that have been laminated, vacuum-sealed, contained in plastic bags or in commercially available protective holders.

"I would say the majority of hunters went into the hunting season really well prepared, recognizing the new tag is in a paper format and that certainly presents some challenges in terms of the conditions we hunt in and the elements we're exposed to as outdoors people," Viehbeck said, adding there have been some challenges identifying tags that were not protected.

He said there is a $730 fine for hunters possessing a modified or counterfeit tag.

The opening of the moose hunt season was busy across the northwest, Viehbeck said.

"Certainly with changes to the moose seasons over the last couple of years, we've noticed almost a condensed hunt across the northwest region where the majority of the hunting actually occurs during the first two weeks of the moose season for firearms," Viehbeck said.

Viehbeck said conservation officers have been issuing a lower number of tickets, but have been tasked with more significant investigations.

One of the most common incidents have been hunters shooting along or across public roadways.

"It's ultimately the most unsafe thing we deal with and it's rampant in the northwest, specifically during moose season," Viehbeck said.

"It seems hunters are so desperate to bring home an animal that they're throwing safety out the window. When a moose appears on a road, hunters are literally bailing from their vehicle and shooting at the animal while it's on the travelled portion of the road."