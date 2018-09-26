Thunder Bay police continue to hold a north-side duplex as they investigate a shooting that left one man in hospital.

Officers were called to the Mona Street address at about 9:30 p.m. Monday with reports of an assault. Responding officers located a male victim with serious injuries; it was later determined he had been shot.

The man remains in hospital.

Thunder Bay police Det. Insp. Ryan Hughes said police are still working out the details of the incident, and haven't yet determined whether it was gang-related.

"The officers are still trying to piece all that together," he said. "We've had three shootings in the last month, as well as the Windsor Street standoff where we located that male with the handgun in his proximity. We don't know if this one is related."

But, he said, there is growing concern about public safety.

"There is definitely a safety issue for the public and the police regarding the violence that appears to have increased over the last month," Hughes said. "The three shootings do cause concern for law enforcement, as well as the public, especially in the residential areas where these incidents are happening."

Hughes said police are asking for public help in the Mona Street investigation, after witnesses reported seeing a number of people leaving the area after the incident in a vehicle.

"We are reaching out for public assistance regarding any vehicle that didn't belong in the Mona Street area, or people that did not belong," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.P3tips.com.