Order in the court: Thunder Bay students hold mock trial through Indigenous outreach program

Students in grades seven and eight at Kingsway Park elementary school in Thunder Bay, Ont., received some first-hand experience with the criminal justice system during a mock trial Friday.

After being randomly assigned roles, they spent several weeks preparing to act as Crown prosecutors, defense lawyers, jury members and even the victim and accused.

The trial was the culmination of their participation in the Indigenous Youth Outreach Program (IYOP) run by the Lakehead University Bora Laskin Faculty of Law, and the national organization, Level .

The three-month education and mentorship program aims, in part, to encourage young people to consider a career in law.

'Get witness talking when he really didn't want to'

Friday's trial may have sealed the deal for grade seven student Emma Skok, who acted as one of the defense lawyers in the case of a man accused of assaulting another man and stealing his hat and shoes.

Skok said even before she became involved in the program, she had thought she might grow up to be a lawyer, but now said she "definitely" wants that as a career.

Her role taught her to be "very persuasive and what questions to ask, and the right questions to ask.. and we had to get the witness talking when he really didn't want to."

'Weird to hear that you're guilty'

Skok's classmate, Matthew Cromarty, who is also considering a legal career, played the accused, and said "it was pretty weird having to hear that you were guilty", explaining that he did not expect that verdict.

"In the beginning I thought all the evidence we had was solid and we would win the case but the Crown had some pretty good questions," Skok said.

The way "nothing was as it seemed" surprised Kalieb McMahon, the grade eight student who played one of the Crown attorneys.

'Have as much evidence as possible'

"It's a good thing to have as much evidence as possible and be ready for every hit," he said.

Grade seven student Tyler Cziraky, who played the part of the victim, said testifying was a challenge because "I had to remember a lot of the stuff that happened."

"It was difficult to not say stuff that would jeopardize the case itself," he said.

All four of the students found the experience to be very fun, and very valuable.

Criminal justice system 'stressful' for everyone

"It's a really, really good exercise, and it's good for everybody. It's something that can maybe jump start you into wanting a career in the law system," said McMahon.

Cziraky said what he liked most about the program was how it changed his perspective.

"A lot of times when you think of the law system, you don't think of what's in the background, all the preparations and everything that happens in the law system and all the roles that play their part," he said. "In any court situation, it's very stressful on both the defence and the Crown."

Since February, the students have also toured the courthouse, studied restorative justice, and conducted a sentencing circle.