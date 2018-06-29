New mobile stage launches at waterfront for summer of concerts

A new mobile stage at Thunder Bay's waterfront is ready for a summer of events, and the city hopes it will attract both community members and tourists.

Ash Young, the city's cultural development and events supervisor says Thunder Bay has never had equipment quite like the new stage.

"We don't have anything like this in Thunder Bay. It gives us the capability of having higher end concerts. It's going to draw in more talent," said Young. "Its going to make all the events for the city better ... It gives us more capability."

The City of Thunder Bay purchased the mobile stage for $460,000. In addition, they also purchased a smaller stage, a new sound system, artwork for the stage and new lighting. With the added cost of demolishing the old stage, the entire stage infrastructure project cost about $1.6 million.

The stages are meant to be compact and moveable and the larger stage works on a hydraulic system.

"Best way to put it in layman's terms is it's like a transformer and it goes down into what would look like a trailer and it hitches on and you can move it around," said Young. "Then you can pop it back up again."

Young says that trained operators, including himself, know when to bring down the speakers and when to power down in the case of inclement weather.

"It's an extremely safe stage," he said, adding that the company that makes them "has a very good reputation for their safety and their safety procedures."

Young says while the smaller of the stages will move around to smaller community events like the Teddy Bear Picnic and street fairs, the larger stage will be mostly stationed at the waterfront for the the Live on the Waterfront concert series.

"It's going to be larger level productions than we're accustomed to in Thunder Bay and people are going to be able to see it, all summer long, all [through] Live on the Waterfront," said Young. "I think we've definitely created a destination all summer long for the community, for tourists.

"I think it's a really good investment for the city."

Live on the Waterfront kicks of on Friday at 6 p.m. with a special stage launch concert including Juno-award winning rapper Classified, who's also releasing a new album and new single that day, Logan Staats, the winner of CTV's The Launch, a string quartet from the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra, and more.

The event is free.