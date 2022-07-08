Tbaytel says its local team is working with Rogers to restore services as quickly as possible

If you can't send a money e-transfer, call home from your cellphone or watch TV, you're not alone.

Tbaytel customers in Thunder Bay, Ont., can't access mobile services on Friday morning, part of a Canada-wide Rogers network outage.

The massive outage began early Friday morning. Rogers wireless, cable, and internet customers across Canada are being impacted.

Just before 9 a.m. ET, the company confirmed via its Twitter account that something was indeed awry.

"We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks, and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible," Rogers tweeted. "We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share."

Tbaytel says its local team is working with national carriers to restore services as quickly as possible.

In an update posted to Facebook on Friday morning, Tbaytel confirmed the mobile outage and stated it is "working with national carriers to restore services as quickly as possible."

Tbaytel and Rogers signed a strategic business agreement in 2010.

Fort William First Nation's emergency response team says 911 service may be disrupted and is asking people to call with a landline if they are in an emergency. If the landline doesn't work, people should keep trying with other cellphones.

Thunder Bay police said the national cellphone outage has not affected its ability to receive 911 calls from a landline.

Emergency calls to 911 from landlines are still working at this time. —@tbpsmedia

Debit machines in local businesses have been reported to be down as well, which has been happening across the country.

"A nationwide telecommunications outage with a network provider which is impacting the availability of some Interac services," a spokesperson for debit provider Interac confirmed to CBC News.

"Debit is currently unavailable online and at checkout. Interac e-transfer is also widely unavailable, impacting the ability to send and receive payments."

Rogers has not provided an estimated timeline for when the outage will be resolved.

It's the second time in as many years that Tbaytel has been hit by a major outage on the Rogers network. Wireless and cable networks went down in a similar fashion in April 2021, and Rogers blamed an issue with a software update at one of its telecom equipment suppliers.