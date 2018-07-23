Two new forest fires reported in Northwest Region as of Sunday afternoon: MNRF

Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation continues to host about 45 members of Wabaseemoong First Nation after the latter was partially evacuated last week due to smoke from a 9,100-hectare forest fire burning nearby.

Wauzhushk Onigum Chief Chris Skead said the evacuees are staying in the community development centre.

"We have the Kenora Chiefs Advisory, that's one of our ... organizations within Wauzhushk Onigum, and they've come and stepped up to the plate to provide food, water," Skead said Sunday. "The Red Cross was dispatched, I believe, Friday evening, and they arrived with cots and things like that."

Initially, 60 people were taken to Wauzhushk Onigum from Wabaseemoong due to smoke from Kenora Fire 71, which is burning aobut 26 kilometres north of Wabaseemoong.

Those evacuees were, Skead said, elderly members, young children, and those with respiratory problems.

Skead said his community remains on standby in case more evacuations are needed. The community, he said, could house another 80 people or so if the need arises.

"We're always ready and willing and available," Skead said.

Jonathan Scott, a fire information officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, said Kenora Fire 71 was more than 9,100 hectares in size as of Sunday afternoon, and ministry reports indicated it had not been getting any larger in recent days.

74 fires burning in region

"There are 100 firefighters committed to the fire at this time, and also helicopters are water-bucketing on the fire to help them establish lines along the fire," Scott said. "With clearing skies, smoke will increase on that fire."

Kenora Fire 71 was one of 74 fires burning in the Northwest Region as of Sunday afternoon, Scott said.

Two new fires were reported by Sunday afternoon, both located in the Red Lake area, north of Caribou Woodland Provincial Park.

Scott said both of the new fires were less than one hectare in size.

None of the 74 fires are posing a direct threat to any communities, he said.

Scott said most of the fires were caused by lightning strikes.

"This time of year, lightning fires are very standard," he said. "Especially when there's been minimal [precipitation], and lightning cells have moved through."

Scott said the overall forest fire hazard in the region is moderate to high.