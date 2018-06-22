The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says 23 charges were laid and 18 warnings issued during a three-day aerial enforcement.

The patrol focused on remote outpost camps on lakes north of Geraldton. It took place last week.

The ministry says enforcement officers checked 80 fly-in anglers for compliance with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, Ontario Fishery Regulations and Small Vessel Regulations.

A variety of charges and warnings were issued, including possessing a fish of a prohibited size, having open liquor in a vessel and failing to have a lifejacket.

Fish seized during the blitz were donated to charity.