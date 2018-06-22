23 charges laid after fly-in enforcement near Geraldton
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says 23 charges were laid and 18 warnings issued during a three-day aerial enforcement.
18 warnings were also issued
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says 23 charges were laid and 18 warnings issued during a three-day aerial enforcement.
The patrol focused on remote outpost camps on lakes north of Geraldton. It took place last week.
The ministry says enforcement officers checked 80 fly-in anglers for compliance with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, Ontario Fishery Regulations and Small Vessel Regulations.
A variety of charges and warnings were issued, including possessing a fish of a prohibited size, having open liquor in a vessel and failing to have a lifejacket.
Fish seized during the blitz were donated to charity.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.