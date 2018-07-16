MNRF fines Minnesota man after locating live bait fish in hidden compartment

Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say they have fined a Minnesota man for illegally bringing live bait fish into the province.

According to a written release on Monday, Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Rainy River port of entry conducted an inspection on the Minnesota man's vehicle on April 6, 2018.

During the inspection, officers found seven dozen live bait fish in a hidden compartment and contacted conservation officers from the ministry.

The ministry's investigation revealed that the Minnesota man transported live bait fish into Ontario and was on his way to a fishing trip on Lake of the Woods.

He was fined a total of $1500 for bait violation.

The ministry reminds the public that importing live organisms are not allowed, as it can introduce invasive species not native to Ontario.