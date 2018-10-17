Bull moose found shot, abandoned near Sioux Lookout prompts search for suspect, says MNRF

Conservation officers with Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are asking for the public's help in identifying who is responsible for shooting and abandoning a bull moose earlier in October.

Officers said they were notified on October 9 that someone had found a dead bull moose on Race Lake Road, north of Sioux Lookout.

When officers attended the scene, they determined the moose had been shot and abandoned.

In a written release from the ministry on Wednesday, officers said this is the second time in two years that a moose has been killed and left in that immediate area.

In the fall of 2016, officers said they located a cow moose, which had been shot and abandoned about 150 metres north of the same location.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the ministry office in Sioux Lookout at (807) 737-1140, the MNRF tips line at 1-877-847-7667 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).