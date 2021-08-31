The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) is asking for anyone with information about recent plant thefts from Mission Island Marsh to come forward.

The thefts occurred over the weekend, after volunteers from the United Way held a shoreline planting on Friday, the LRCA said in a Facebook post this week.

Ryan Mackett, LRCA communications manager, said the project was intended to establish some vegetation near the Mission Island Marsh parking lot, along the shore of Lake Superior, which has been subject to erosion over the years.

"We were able to plant about 300 small shrubs and native species, and it went off without a hitch," Mackett said, adding when LRCA representatives went back to the site following the weekend's rainfall, they found "there were several plants missing with big gaping holes in the middle of the planting area."

The stolen plants include Milkweed, Bebb's Sedge, Little Bluestem and Sweet Gale, the LRCA said.

Mackett said the thefts are "disappointing."

Holes in the soil at Mission Island Marsh, where newly planted vegetation was dug up and stolen. The LRCA is looking for information about the theft. (Lakehead Region Conservation Authority/Facebook)

"We're no stranger to seeing vandalism and just goofy nonsense in our areas every once in a while," he said. "But to have brand new plantings literally stolen out of the ground after a couple of days, that's just ridiculous."

Mackett said removal of vegetation from a conservation area is prohibited under the Conservation Authorities Act.

He said the Facebook post prompted Thunder Bay business Eat Local to offer to help cover the costs of replacing the stolen vegetation.

Mackett said the LRCA intends to replace the plants and is asking anyone with information about the thefts to contact the organization.

"People sometimes forget that the LRCA does employ two provincial offences officers, " he said. "They are legally able to enforce the Conservation Authorities Act on our property."