Fire causes 'extensive' damage to home on Mission Road in Fort William First Nation

Officials with the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) said no one was hurt during an "extensive" residential fire Monday afternoon in nearby Fort William First Nation, Ontario.

According to a written release from TBFR, the service received multiple calls about an incident in the 500 block of Mission Road at around 3:30 p.m. August 12.

Firefighting officials said crews had to wear breathing apparatus and use 45mm attack hose lines to knock down the fire as heavy smoke and flame were showing from the exterior side and back of the residential structure when crews arrived on scene.

Fire crews confirmed no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The Anishinabek Police Service is investigating the incident.