Mission Marsh boardwalk suffers heavy damage in Monday's storm: LRCA

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) is asking visitors to Mission Marsh to use caution due to damage the area sustained in a storm earlier this week.

The storm, which hit the Thunder Bay area on Monday night, brought winds that gusted up to 74 kilometres an hour, as well as about 35-40 millimetres of rain.

Power was knocked out in several areas in and around Thunder Bay, and numerous downed power lines and trees were reported.

Mission Marsh suffered heavy damage, as well, with the storm knocking down trees and causing heavy damage to the boardwalk that runs along the shore of Lake Superior.

In a Facebook post, the LRCA advised people visiting the area in the coming days to use extra caution, and remain on the paved trail.

Monday's storm caused heavy damage at Mission Marsh, knocking down a number of trees in the area. (LRCA/Facebook)

LRCA staff are working to repair any damage, and clean up the area.