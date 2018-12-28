Officials at the Lakehead Regional Conservation Authority are celebrating a new addition to a popular conservation area in Thunder Bay, Ont. Earlier this month, a local artist was commissioned to create a new entrance sign for the Mission Island Marsh Conservation Area.

"Actually Mission Marsh, I've been going for over 30 years ... and being an outdoors person, I understand how important nature is." artist Luc Despres of Despres Metal Artwork told CBC News, "so a couple of things I wanted to do is make sure the plants, and the flowers ... looked real and the only way I get to that point is by doing it free hand."

He said the two metre metal sign has "three curved parts that are layered" to represent the water, trees and plants, and "throughout all those layers, you'll find the birds."

"I wanted an art piece that wasn't just a sign, it's also public art," Despres explained, "so you can actually walk around it and from the back side you'll see the birds through the branches."

Artist Luc Despres of Despres Metal Artwork said the birds are made out of stainless steel and will reflect a different colour when the sun rises and throughout the day. (Lakehead Region Conservation Authority / Facebook)

Minimal amount of direction

"The criteria was [that] we wanted an entrance sign in the sense that it just had to say Mission Island Marsh Conservation Area and it needed to have our logo on it, and we wanted something that would just sort of represent the area," said Ryan Mackett, the communications manager for the Lakehead Regional Conservation Authority (LRCA).

He said the use of metal for the entrance sign reflects the "industrial nature of Mission Island," as the conservation area was once the Fort William landfill site.

"That meadow area where our pavilion is, if you dig down far enough, there used to be a landfill," Mackett explained, "so Mission is a really good example of how nature ... can reclaim the land."

Despres said he had to free hand the entire art piece in order to make the flowers, birds and plants look real. (Lakehead Region Conservation Authority / Facebook)

As an artist himself, Mackett said he had an idea of what he wanted the entrance sign to look like and luckily, Despres was able to execute "exactly, all of the things" the board at LRCA had envisioned.

"So far the public response has been phenomenal ... and the pictures were popping up before we even had a chance to say, 'here it is!""