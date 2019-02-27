Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help in a homicide investigation after they identified the man whose body was found by a passerby on Mission Island on Sunday.

"We were able to identify the male deceased as Lee Chiodo," Thunder Bay Police Service Insp. Ryan Hughes told CBC News.

Chiodo's body was found on Feb. 24, just before 2 p.m. in the area of 108th Avenue. A written release from police said Chiodo was 40 years old.

Hughes said investigators have contacted the victim's family and are speaking "with family members to see who he's friends with or who he's associated with."

"We're reaching out to the ... people who knew Lee or [if] they saw him Friday, Saturday or even into early Sunday morning, to contact police," Hughes added.

According to a release issued by police on Wednesday, the investigation is ongoing.

"From investigations and interviews, hopefully we're able to interview more people or to find out a pattern of where he was so we can get video surveillance," Hughes said, adding that, as of late Wednesday afternoon, police had no persons of interest yet.

He said a cause of death had not yet been determined as police are waiting for the official report from the pathologist but Hughes said there were noticeable injuries on Chiodo's body.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is being asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service or Crime Stoppers.