A man from Thunder Bay, Ont., says he experienced an interaction with a wild animal that he "will never forget" after a random visit to Mission Island Marsh, a conservation area in northwestern Ontario, on Monday night.

Richard Falshaw said he and his daughter went out to the island for a visit when they saw a buck playing by the telephone pole and decided to record it on camera.

"We saw him playing with the telephone pole there and we heard the crackling [so] we crept along the road there slowly and that's when I hit my record button and got him acting kinda silly," Falshaw told CBC News.

He said when he first saw the animal playing by the telephone pole he "talked to it," like he usually does.

"I could see in his eyes that he was going to come over and investigate who was talking to him," Falshaw explained, "and he was a little hesitant, as you can see in the video, then he decided to just prance right on over and he came over and he licked my lens on my camera and snorted at me."

He said when the large animal came close to the car on Monday, he "was scared" but remained calm and "held his own."

"There was something that just told me [that] there's no harm ... and it all worked out fantastic. It was an experience I'll never forget."

As a frequent visitor to the island, Falshaw said he makes sure he has his camera by his side so he can capture the wild life and share it with others who may not be as fortunate to experience nature like he is.

"I have all my stuff posted for public view ... [and] in my five, six years of actually spending a lot of time out there, I've captured some amazing stuff."

On Monday before leaving the island, Falshaw said he had one more rare interaction with a wild animal, this time a doe.