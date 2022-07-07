Body of teen who disappeared while camping on Lake of the Woods found
Ontario Provincial Police say a they've found the body of a young man who disappeared while camping on Lake of the Woods.
The 16-year-old hadn't been seen since July 3, police say
The OPP's Northwest Region Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Marine Unit, and a helicopter had been searching for the 16-year-old for days. He was last seen at a campsite in the Town Island area at about 1 a.m. July 3.
However, on Wednesday night, OPP said in a media release that the youth had been located deceased.
Foul play is not suspected.
OPP said the youth's family is asking for privacy, and no further details will be provided.