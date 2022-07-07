Body of teen who disappeared while camping on Lake of the Woods found

Ontario Provincial Police say they've found the body of a teen who disappeared while camping on Lake of the Woods.

The OPP's Northwest Region Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Marine Unit, and a helicopter had been searching for the 16-year-old for days. He was last seen at a campsite in the Town Island area at about 1 a.m. July 3.

However, on Wednesday night, OPP said in a media release that the youth had been located deceased.

Foul play is not suspected.

OPP said the youth's family is asking for privacy, and no further details will be provided.