Thunder Bay

Body of teen who disappeared while camping on Lake of the Woods found

Ontario Provincial Police say a they've found the body of a young man who disappeared while camping on Lake of the Woods.

The 16-year-old hadn't been seen since July 3, police say

The entrance to French Portage Narrows on the west side of the Aulneau Peninsula, the large land mass in the middle of Lake of the Woods. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police say they've found the body of a teen who disappeared while camping on Lake of the Woods. 

The OPP's Northwest Region Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Marine Unit, and a helicopter had been searching for the 16-year-old for days. He was last seen at a campsite in the Town Island area at about 1 a.m. July 3.

However, on Wednesday night, OPP said in a media release that the youth had been located deceased.

Foul play is not suspected.

OPP said the youth's family is asking for privacy, and no further details will be provided.

