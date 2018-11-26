Thunder Bay police search for 34-year-old woman 'expected to be travelling southbound'

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a 34-year-old woman.

Police said 34-year-old Stacey Yesno was last seen on the evening of Tuesday, November 20 around Ontario Street and John Street.

According to a written release on Monday from the Thunder Bay Police Service, Yesno was expected to be travelling southbound on city transit around that time.

The 34-year-old woman is described as being 5'2" tall with a medium build, straight long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help locate this missing person to call police or Crime Stoppers.