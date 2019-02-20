Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay, Ont., police search for missing 30-year-old woman

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old woman.

Freda Roundhead was last seen on Feb. 19

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help in the search for Freda Roundhead, 30. (Thunder Bay Police Service/Supplied)

Freda Roundhead was last seen Tuesday night in the area of Trillium Way and Academy Avenue.

She's described as being five-foot-seven with a thin build, long black hair, and brown eyes.

When last seen, Roundhead was wearing a dark blue parka, but was not wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about Roundhead's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

