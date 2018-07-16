New
Thunder Bay police ask public for help in search for missing 25-year-old
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a 25-year-old woman who was last seen in the Oliver Road area on July 9, 2018.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a 25-year-old woman who was last seen in the Oliver Road area on July 9, 2018.
Dancine Louise Rae is 5 feet 8 inches tall, medium build and approximately 215 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Thunder Bay police.