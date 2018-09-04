Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police searching for missing 18-year-old southern Ontario woman

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's assistance as they search for a missing 18-year-old woman from London, Ont.

Celine Desbien of London, Ont., has had no contact with family since August 30

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they search for Celine Desbien, 18, of London, Ont. (Thunder Bay Police Service/Supplied)

Celine Desbien has been in Thunder Bay visiting her boyfriend, police said, but hasn't had any contact with her family since Aug. 30. They are concerned for her welfare, and attempts by police to locate her have been unsuccessful.

She's described as being five feet and six inches tall, with a thin build. Desbien has long, light-brown hair and brown eyes. No clothing description is available.

Investigators are encouraging Desbien to contact her family or police to confirm her whereabouts.

Anyone who may have seen her over the weekend is asked to contact police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

