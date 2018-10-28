Thunder Bay police searching for missing 68-year-old woman

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for a missing woman in the city who reportedly hasn't been seen by her family in almost a month.

Diane Sherband, 68, was last seen by members of her family on Oct. 1. Police said in a written release issued Saturday that her family is concerned for her welfare.

She's described as being five-feet-three-inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. Sherband has straight grey hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.