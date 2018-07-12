Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., seek missing woman, children

The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for assistance as officers attempt to locate a missing woman and her two young daughters.

Ashley Bannon, 26, and her daughters, aged 1 and 3, were last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on July 10 leaving an Ontario Street residence on foot. They were reported missing to police the next day when they did not return to the residence.

Bannon is described as five feet and six inches tall with a medium build. She has medium length brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing jeans and a brown top when last seen.

Anyone who may have seen Bannon and her daughters, or has any information about their whereabouts, is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-9477 or www.P3tips.com.