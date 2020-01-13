Police renew call for assistance in search for missing 24-year-old woman

Thunder Bay police are renewing their call for assistance in the search for a missing 24-year-old woman.

Sage Bryanna Bartman was last seen Dec. 3 in the area of Cumberland and Camelot streets, and police said continued efforts by investigators have yet to locate her.

"It's becoming very concerning to us because of the timeline," Thunder Bay police Det. Insp. John Fennell said Monday. "The investigation is not learning any new facts about her, whether she's in the city, out of the city."

Bartman is described as being about five feet, seven inches tall, with a thin build, fair complexion, long blonde hair, and brown eyes. She also has tattoos of stars across the knuckles of her right hand.

"We're not learning anything new, so we're asking anyone that may have any knowledge as to where she may be to please advise us," Fennell said, adding "there is no evidence to suggest that she is in any harm right now."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 807-684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or P3tips.com.