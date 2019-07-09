A search for a missing 35-year-old man who was last seen in the city's north side early Sunday morning is expanding.

Ontario Provincial Police said they are helping the Thunder Bay Police Service look for Edward 'Eddie' Tremblay.

According to a written release from city police, Edward 'Eddie' Tremblay was last seen on York Street on Sunday, July 7 at around 2 a.m and it is believed he may have also been in the 1300 block of Hilldale Road at around 3 a.m. that same day.

Edward is described to be about 5'11" and weighing about 230 pounds, with curly brown hair, moustache and a dark brown full beard, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweater with a zipper up the middle, green t-shirt with a Toronto Blue Jays emblem, black shoes with light blue stitching and faded light blue jeans.

City police, the OPP Emergency Response Team officers and canine unit, as well as the Lakehead Search and Rescue members are searching the Hilldale Road and Gorham Township area.

OPP said an air search assistance provided from a local helicopter company is also underway.

Anyone with information regarding Tremblay's location is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police, OPP or Crime Stoppers.