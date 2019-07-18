Police say the search for a missing 35-year-old man in Thunder Bay, Ont., still remains open and active, with the investigation being led by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Edward 'Eddie' Tremblay was last believed to be in the 1300 block area of Hilldale Road on Sunday, July 7 at around 3 a.m.

Police, investigators along with OPP have been conducting extensive searches for the past several days and Tremblay's family released a video making an emotional plea to the public and the missing man.

According to a written release from Thunder Bay police on Wednesday, the search is now being limited, but officers and Tremblay's family are still hoping for new information to come forward to assist in locating him.

Police describe Tremblay as being around 5'11" tall, weighing about 230 pounds with curly brown hair, eyes and a dark moustache.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.