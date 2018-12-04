Skip to Main Content
Missing 17-year-old girl 'located safely,' say Thunder Bay police

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are thanking the public for their help after 17-year-old Arissa Towegishig was "located safely" Tuesday.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are thanking the public for their help after 17-year-old Arissa Towegishig was "located safely" Tuesday morning.

In a written release Tuesday morning, police asked the public for their assistance in locating  the missing teenager.

Police issued a second release Tuesday, stating the girl had been found safe. 

