Thunder Bay police search for missing 16-year-old girl who may be bound for Toronto

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Bailey Bray was last seen by a family member late on Thursday afternoon.

A missing persons report was filed with police just before 11:30 p.m., on the same day, police said.

According to a written release on Friday, police said they believe the teen may be trying to go to Toronto to visit a friend without permission from her parents.

Her family is concerned for her welfare, police added.

Bray is described as having a fair complexion, long red hair and hazel eyes. She is about five-feet-five-inches tall with a medium build.

Police said she was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, khaki shorts and a black hoodie.

Investigators said they are appealing to the teen to contact her family.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.