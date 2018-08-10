Dryden OPP searching for missing 28-year-old man after finding vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 28-year-old man from Dryden, Ont.

Police said Henry Stone-Arnold was last spoken to on Aug. 8 around 11 p.m.

He was believed to be in the Dryden area at that time, according to a written statement issued Friday.

Stone-Arnold's vehicle was located near Highway 594 — approximately one kilometre west of Dryden.

Anyone who has seen Stone-Arnold is being asked to contact Dryden OPP.