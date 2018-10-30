Police search for missing girl, 13, last seen leaving her home in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home in the northwestern Ontario city on Monday afternoon.

Treasure Spoon was last seen leaving her residence at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 29, police stated in a written release Tuesday.

Spoon is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, around 120 pounds with brown eyes, medium build and medium length straight brown hair.

Police said the teenage girl was last seen wearing black and grey camouflage leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police.