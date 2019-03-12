Missing 31-year-old woman safely located in Thunder Bay, Ont., police say
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are thanking the public for their help after a missing 31-year-old woman has been safely located.
Simonica Skunk was last seen on July 4 in the area of Ontario Street
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., announced in a written release Wednesday that a missing 31-year-old woman had been safely located.
Police said Simonica Skunk was last seen on July 4 in the area of Ontario Street in the city.
The police thanked the public for their assistance. .