Skip to Main Content
Missing 31-year-old woman safely located in Thunder Bay, Ont., police say
Thunder Bay

Missing 31-year-old woman safely located in Thunder Bay, Ont., police say

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are thanking the public for their help after a missing 31-year-old woman has been safely located.

Simonica Skunk was last seen on July 4 in the area of Ontario Street

CBC News ·
Police are thanking the public after a missing 31-year-old woman in Thunder Bay has been safely located on Wednesday. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., announced in a written release Wednesday that a missing 31-year-old woman had been safely located.

Police said Simonica Skunk was last seen on July 4 in the area of Ontario Street in the city.

The police thanked the public for their assistance. .

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|