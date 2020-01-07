Thunder Bay, Ont., police search for missing senior

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 73-year-old woman.

Sharon Morris was last seen Dec. 30, 2019, at her residence, police said.

She's described as five feet and four inches tall and 115 pounds, with a fair complexion, and short grey hair dyed pink and purple.

No photo or clothing description was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.