Missing 14-year-old boy found safe, Rainy River OPP say

A 14-year-old boy, who was missing for about a week, has been found safe, Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stated in a news release Monday.

On Wednesday Oct. 17, at approximately 6:24 p.m., officers in the Rainy River District received a call a missing teenager.

Police said the boy had last been seen at the Rainy River High School that morning.

The Rainy River District OPP is thanking the public for its assistance in finding the youth.