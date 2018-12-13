Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police search for 26-year-old woman 'last seen in mid-November'

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 26-year-old woman who was last seen in mid-November.

Police said Brigitte Pushkar mentioned she may be travelling to Toronto or Montreal

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are searching for 26-year-old Brigitte Pushkar after she was last seen in mid-November. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

Police said 26-year-old Brigitte Pushkar mentioned that she may be travelling to Toronto or Montreal, Quebec.

She was last seen wearing a checkered black and white jacket with black leggings in mid-November.

Pushkar is described to be about 5'4" tall, with straight medium length blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service.

