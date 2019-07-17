Police search for missing 31-year-old woman in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 31-year-old woman.

Police said Simonica Skunk was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on July 4, 2019.

She is described as being approximately five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing 132 pounds, and with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information about where she may be is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.