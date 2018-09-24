Thunder Bay police say missing man from southwestern Ontario safely located
Thunder Bay police are thanking the public after they say a missing 35-year-old man from southwestern Ontario was safely located.
35-year-old Craig Ludwar was found Monday afternoon
Police issued a written release on Sunday asking for the public's help in locating 35-year-old Craig Ludwar after he was last heard from in Thunder Bay on Sept. 19 near the Mount McKay lookout.
On Monday afternoon, police said Ludwar was found safe. No other details were provided.