Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police say missing man from southwestern Ontario safely located

Thunder Bay police say missing man from southwestern Ontario safely located

Thunder Bay police are thanking the public after they say a missing 35-year-old man from southwestern Ontario was safely located.

35-year-old Craig Ludwar was found Monday afternoon

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police say a missing 35-year-old man from southwestern Ontario was found safe. (thunderbaypolice.ca)

Thunder Bay police are thanking the public after they say a missing 35-year-old man from southwestern Ontario was safely located.

Police issued a written release on Sunday asking for the public's help in locating 35-year-old Craig Ludwar after he was last heard from in Thunder Bay on Sept. 19 near the Mount McKay lookout.

On Monday afternoon, police said Ludwar was found safe. No other details were provided.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us