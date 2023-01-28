Latanya Tait found safe, Thunder Bay Police say

The Thunder Bay Police Service says Latanya Tait, who hadn't been seen by family since before Christmas, has been found safe.

The police service issued the news Friday evening, though it did not offer any further details. It did thank members of the Winnipeg Police Service for their assistance.

Tait is from Sachigo Lake First Nation, an Oji-Cree community in northwestern Ontario. Her family and volunteers were engaged in a community-wide search in Thunder Bay and volunteers with the Bear Clan Patrol searched for her in Winnipeg.