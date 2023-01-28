Content
Thunder Bay

Latanya Tait found safe, Thunder Bay Police say

The Thunder Bay Police Service says Latanya Tait, who'd been reported missing for the past few weeks, has been found safe. 

Community searches had been underway in Thunder Bay and Winnipeg

CBC News ·
Latanya Tait is described as a five-foot-seven Indigenous woman with a medium build, medium-length brown curly hair, and brown eyes. In this photo she is grinning while looking at the camera.
Latanya Tait, of Sachigo Lake First Nation, has been found safe, police say. (Submitted by Thunder Bay Police Service)

The Thunder Bay Police Service says Latanya Tait, who hadn't been seen by family since before Christmas, has been found safe. 

The police service issued the news Friday evening, though it did not offer any further details. It did thank members of the Winnipeg Police Service for their assistance. 

Tait is from Sachigo Lake First Nation, an Oji-Cree community in northwestern Ontario. Her family and volunteers were engaged in a community-wide search in Thunder Bay and volunteers with the Bear Clan Patrol searched for her in Winnipeg. 

