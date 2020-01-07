Missing 73-year-old located: Thunder Bay police
A 73-year-old woman reported missing by Thunder Bay police Tuesday morning has been located.
Sharon Morris had been last seen on Dec. 30. Tuesday morning, police issued a media release asking for the public's assistance in locating her.
However, on Tuesday afternoon, police issued another media release, which said Morris had been safely located.
No further details were provided.