Updated
Thunder Bay police say missing woman found safe
Police say the 25-year-old, who had not been since since June 15, has been located.
Police say the 25-year-old, who had not been since since June 15, has been located
Thunder Bay police say a 25-year-old woman previously reported missing has been found.
The woman had not been seen by her family or friends since June 15, police said in a news release issued Saturday that asked the public for help finding her.
In a subsequent release issued Sunday, police said the woman had been safely located.