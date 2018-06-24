Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police say missing woman found safe
Updated

Police say the 25-year-old, who had not been since since June 15, has been located.

Thunder Bay police say a woman previously reported missing has been safely located. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Thunder Bay police say a 25-year-old woman previously reported missing has been found. 

The woman had not been seen by her family or friends since June 15, police said in a news release issued Saturday that asked the public for help finding her.

In a subsequent release issued Sunday, police said the woman had been safely located.  

