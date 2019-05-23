Skip to Main Content
Police search for missing 42-year-old Thunder Bay man
Thunder Bay

Police search for missing 42-year-old Thunder Bay man

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.

Ronald Deschenes was last seen on May 16, 2019

CBC News ·
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are searching for 42-year-old Ronald Deschenes after he was last heard from on May 16, 2019. (Thunder Bay Police Service / Submitted)

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.

Ronald Deschenes was last heard from on May 16, 2019, according to a written release.

Police describe the 42-year-old as being 5'8" tall, 165 lbs with a slim build, short black hair, black and grey goatee and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Deschenes whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|