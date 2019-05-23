Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.

Ronald Deschenes was last heard from on May 16, 2019, according to a written release.

Police describe the 42-year-old as being 5'8" tall, 165 lbs with a slim build, short black hair, black and grey goatee and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Deschenes whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.