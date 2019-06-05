Police search for missing woman last seen at the end of May in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a 26-year-old woman who was last seen on May 31 in the city's north side.

Police said Dancine Louise Rae was last seen around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Oliver Road, wearing a grey shirt, shorts and shoes.

She is described as being about 5'5" tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police.