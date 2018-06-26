Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help in locating 36-year-old Jennifer Bearman.

Police said Bearman was reported missing on June 9, 2018 after she left the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and did not return.

According to a written release issued on Tuesday, the 36-year-old woman has had periodic communication with her family through telephone and social media, but they are concerned for her welfare and would like her to check in.

Bearman is 5'3" tall with a thin build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking Bearman to contact police so they can speak to her in person.

Anyone who may know where she is staying or have seen her in the past few weeks is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.