Missing Person Awareness Day creates opportunity for community, police to work together

A number of community organizations are marking Missing Person Awareness day on Friday Sept. 7, with an event at Fort William First Nation.

Residents of Fort William First Nation and Thunder Bay, Ont., are invited to the event, which runs until 3 p.m. at the Dilico Anishinabek Family Care building.

The event is hosted by Dilico, the Fort William First Nation, Anishinabek Police Service as well as the OPP.

According to a written release, the event is an opportunity for the community and police to work together to remove barriers to reporting a missing person and help find or identify a loved one.

"We are extremely pleased and honoured to work with our partners," OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes stated in the release. "We hope that this Missing Person Awareness Day will help members of the community feel comfortable calling the police if they are worried about a friend or loved one."

The event also offers the opportunity for family members of missing persons to give DNA samples, the release stated, as well as gain insight into the importance of reporting a person missing.